look back no 3 by joysabin
look back no 3

The skies lately have been overcast and foggy so some blue skies in a capture will have to suffice for a sunshine fix. This is the Chicago Harbor Lighthouse at the end of the Navy Pier, taken back in 2012.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Lesley ace
A beautiful, clear and interesting shot
December 6th, 2022  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Terrific marine and nautical photo. Fav!
December 6th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture!
December 6th, 2022  
