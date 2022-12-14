Previous
Next
reaching out by joysabin
Photo 2297

reaching out

A gift from my yard, a branch with lots of potential and character. I'm not sure I did it justice.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
629% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful capture! But I now have Neil Diamond singing in my head... reaching out - touching you - touching me... =)
December 14th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
This is very pretty and poetic
December 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise