Photo 2368
Urban Chair
For the weekly challenge we were to incorporate a chair in our capture so I found one in an urban landscape and will also tag for FOR 2023's 3rd week of landscapes
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
21st February 2023 12:33pm
Tags
b&w
,
chair
,
urban.
,
brushstroke app
,
for2023
,
52wc-2023-w8
,
refuse cans
Mags
ace
Love it and nothing like covering your bases with one shot. =)
February 22nd, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you so much, walking in between showers I spotted this and made Riley sit down in the wet grass (not that she complained) while I took my shots.
February 22nd, 2023
Milanie
ace
That's perfect!
February 22nd, 2023
