Urban Chair by joysabin
Photo 2368

Urban Chair

For the weekly challenge we were to incorporate a chair in our capture so I found one in an urban landscape and will also tag for FOR 2023's 3rd week of landscapes
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Walks @ 7

@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Mags ace
Love it and nothing like covering your bases with one shot. =)
February 22nd, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
@marlboromaam Thank you so much, walking in between showers I spotted this and made Riley sit down in the wet grass (not that she complained) while I took my shots.
February 22nd, 2023  
Milanie ace
That's perfect!
February 22nd, 2023  
