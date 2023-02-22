Previous
Next
Sea Foam by joysabin
Photo 2369

Sea Foam

The sea foam at Yaquina Beach just below the old lighthouse In Newport was just wonderful on Sunday.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
649% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wow! That's just so cool and a beautiful landscape to boot!
February 22nd, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Great leading line to the land mass and light house. Pretty sure I walked this very beach last September! I had a blast photographing the lighthouse from the beach below it, and unlike Oregon's reputation, the skies were lovely blue and no clouds. The competition judge wouldn't even comment on the image.......it was too boring I guess, despite the crashing waves I caught with slow shutter. Do you live near here?
February 22nd, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
I love how you have composed this with the diagonal lines.
February 22nd, 2023  
Karen ace
Beautiful shot. I love the lighthouse in the distance and the 3 people in the mist.
February 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise