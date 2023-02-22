Sign up
Photo 2369
Sea Foam
The sea foam at Yaquina Beach just below the old lighthouse In Newport was just wonderful on Sunday.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
4
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2735
photos
153
followers
162
following
649% complete
2362
2363
2364
2365
2366
2367
2368
2369
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
19th February 2023 1:13pm
Tags
b&w
,
low key
,
sea foam
,
for2023
Mags
ace
Wow! That's just so cool and a beautiful landscape to boot!
February 22nd, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Great leading line to the land mass and light house. Pretty sure I walked this very beach last September! I had a blast photographing the lighthouse from the beach below it, and unlike Oregon's reputation, the skies were lovely blue and no clouds. The competition judge wouldn't even comment on the image.......it was too boring I guess, despite the crashing waves I caught with slow shutter. Do you live near here?
February 22nd, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
I love how you have composed this with the diagonal lines.
February 22nd, 2023
Karen
ace
Beautiful shot. I love the lighthouse in the distance and the 3 people in the mist.
February 22nd, 2023
