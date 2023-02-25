Previous
Clouds over Finley by joysabin
Photo 2372

Clouds over Finley

I couldn't get my Muse to concentrate today so I went into my archives, December of last year.
25th February 2023

@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
