Photo 2379
Shadow blooms
Tried using extension tubes with my Lensbaby Twist 60 today.
4th March 2023
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Tags
b&w
,
hydrangea
,
lensbaby
,
extension tubes
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Very nice result!
March 4th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Looks so delicate and beautiful.
March 4th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely!
March 4th, 2023
Cathy Donohoue
ace
Lovely is right. Graceful also comes to mind.
March 4th, 2023
