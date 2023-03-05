Sign up
Photo 2380
Sunday Ugly
This is for week 9 of the 52 weekly challenge - Ugly.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
5th March 2023 8:14am
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
bokeh
,
moss
,
lensbaby twist
,
52wc-2023-w9
Corinne C
ace
I see only beautiful textures :-)
March 5th, 2023
