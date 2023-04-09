Sign up
Photo 2415
Soft and gentle rain
Today it rains but it is gentle and actually rather pleasant so I ventured outside with camera and a 36mm extension tube.
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
4
5
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Tags
b&w
,
macro
,
high key
,
raindrop
,
soft focus
Corinne C
ace
Great high key pic
April 9th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️
April 10th, 2023
amyK
ace
Wow, nice!
April 10th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Coming down heavy here. This is really elegant
April 10th, 2023
