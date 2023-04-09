Previous
Soft and gentle rain by joysabin
Photo 2415

Soft and gentle rain

Today it rains but it is gentle and actually rather pleasant so I ventured outside with camera and a 36mm extension tube.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Corinne C ace
Great high key pic
April 9th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️
April 10th, 2023  
amyK ace
Wow, nice!
April 10th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Coming down heavy here. This is really elegant
April 10th, 2023  
