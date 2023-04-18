Previous
Next
Boarding by joysabin
Photo 2424

Boarding

On my way home after volunteering I walked past the skateboard park and believe it or not, there was sunshine.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
664% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Granagringa ace
Interesting over-exposure....cameras don't recognize sunlight anymore!
April 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise