Photo 2424
Boarding
On my way home after volunteering I walked past the skateboard park and believe it or not, there was sunshine.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
1
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2790
photos
149
followers
160
following
664% complete
View this month »
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone
Taken
17th April 2023 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
blur
,
skateboarding
,
key
,
hi
,
ac-karlovac
Granagringa
ace
Interesting over-exposure....cameras don't recognize sunlight anymore!
April 19th, 2023
