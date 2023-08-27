Sign up
Previous
Photo 2555
Character
Never noticed these side garden steps and railing before but I like it.
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
1
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2921
photos
143
followers
155
following
700% complete
2548
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
27th August 2023 10:47am
Tags
gardens with character
,
pipe railing
Babs
ace
Looks like a water pipe.
August 27th, 2023
