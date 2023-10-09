Sign up
Previous
Photo 2598
Monday Apples
The apples are ready now the search to find lots of recipes begins
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
2
3
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
2964
photos
143
followers
157
following
711% complete
2591
2592
2593
2594
2595
2596
2597
2598
Views
9
9
Comments
2
2
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
9th October 2023 9:45am
Tags
reflections
,
bokeh
,
apples
,
low key
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely image - love the light shimmer on the table
October 9th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Wow, I like that one! Favourite
October 9th, 2023
