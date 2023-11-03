Sign up
Photo 2623
Norway roots
Day 3 of November words using my phone. This is my Red Leaf Norway Maple which has gorgeous roots that are exposed. I used my lensbaby swirl lens that fits on my iPhone for this.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
lensbaby
norway maple
nov23words
Mags
ace
Very cool effect!
November 3rd, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you a great deal, love these roots.
November 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Very nice
November 3rd, 2023
