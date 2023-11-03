Previous
Norway roots by joysabin
Day 3 of November words using my phone. This is my Red Leaf Norway Maple which has gorgeous roots that are exposed. I used my lensbaby swirl lens that fits on my iPhone for this.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

@joysabin
Mags ace
Very cool effect!
November 3rd, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
@marlboromaam Thank you a great deal, love these roots.
November 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Very nice
November 3rd, 2023  
