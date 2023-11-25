Previous
Charlie Brown Tree by joysabin
Charlie Brown Tree

In our family, the official start of Christmas must include viewing "A Charlie Brown's Christmas".
Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Joanne Diochon ace
This looks like some of the trees I have been seeing for sale around here this year. The available trees are fewer, shorter, and sparser…but not cheaper.
December 2nd, 2023  
Milanie ace
Nicely composed
December 2nd, 2023  
