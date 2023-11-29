Sign up
Photo 2649
Refraction abstract
Another example of being attracted to the odd. Sunlight coming from a window and under the edge of a tablecloth.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
27th November 2023 2:46pm
Tags
abstract
