Photo 2683
From the other side
Looking up at the falls after having walked behind them.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3049
photos
141
followers
151
following
2676
2677
2678
2679
2680
2681
2682
2683
Photo Details
7
7
365
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
1st January 2024 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
View
View
Tags
water fall
,
silver falls
,
south falls
