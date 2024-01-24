Previous
Tiny reprieve by joysabin
Tiny reprieve

In between rain showers this morning there was a tiny bit of sunshine. What a gift!!!
24th January 2024

Milanie ace
Nice silhouettes with the tiny sunlight
January 24th, 2024  
Lin ace
Magical looking - nicely captured
January 24th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful light!
January 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
Lovely
January 24th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Lengthy periods of rain sure do make us appreciate the sun. Nice catch!
January 24th, 2024  
KV ace
Nice shadows and light.
January 24th, 2024  
