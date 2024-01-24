Sign up
Previous
Photo 2705
Tiny reprieve
In between rain showers this morning there was a tiny bit of sunshine. What a gift!!!
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
6
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3071
photos
144
followers
160
following
741% complete
2698
2699
2700
2701
2702
2703
2704
2705
Views
8
6
365
SLT-A57
24th January 2024 10:18am
Tags
tree
,
reflection
,
clouds
,
low key
Milanie
ace
Nice silhouettes with the tiny sunlight
January 24th, 2024
Lin
ace
Magical looking - nicely captured
January 24th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful light!
January 24th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 24th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Lengthy periods of rain sure do make us appreciate the sun. Nice catch!
January 24th, 2024
KV
ace
Nice shadows and light.
January 24th, 2024
