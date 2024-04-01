Previous
Deadpan no 1 by joysabin
Photo 2773

Deadpan no 1

My first attempt at Deadpan photography. I am not really sure if this fits the bill or not. Here is a link that explains more ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0W1dmfG699w )
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Diana ace
Well done, it looks amazing. I think I might have removed the green leaves ;-)
April 2nd, 2024  
Christina ace
Looks good to me
April 2nd, 2024  
