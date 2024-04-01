Sign up
Previous
Photo 2773
Deadpan no 1
My first attempt at Deadpan photography. I am not really sure if this fits the bill or not. Here is a link that explains more (
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0W1dmfG699w
)
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3139
photos
146
followers
163
following
759% complete
View this month »
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Mini Camera, M200
Taken
20th April 2013 8:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
arm
,
deadpan
,
cement wall
Diana
ace
Well done, it looks amazing. I think I might have removed the green leaves ;-)
April 2nd, 2024
Christina
ace
Looks good to me
April 2nd, 2024
