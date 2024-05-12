Previous
Faffing for Moms Day by joysabin
Faffing for Moms Day

Happy Mother's Day to all
12th May 2024 12th May 24

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Suzanne ace
A great faff!
May 12th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A superb faffing result!
May 12th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful faffing. I love the golden tones.
May 12th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
Delightful faff and still ife
May 12th, 2024  
