Previous
Photo 2814
Faffing for Moms Day
Happy Mother's Day to all
12th May 2024
12th May 24
4
2
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Tags
faffing
Suzanne
ace
A great faff!
May 12th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A superb faffing result!
May 12th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful faffing. I love the golden tones.
May 12th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Delightful faff and still ife
May 12th, 2024
