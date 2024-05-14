Previous
Looking for focus by joysabin
Photo 2816

Looking for focus

On the way back from the post office this afternoon I spotted this character who seemed to be complaining to who ever was around, although I am not sure about what.
14th May 2024 14th May 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
771% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise