Photo 2816
Looking for focus
On the way back from the post office this afternoon I spotted this character who seemed to be complaining to who ever was around, although I am not sure about what.
14th May 2024
14th May 24
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Tags
person
,
motion blur
