Photo 2817
Touched by the Sun
Jane (@jgpittenger) and I ventured out for a photo-meetup at Schriener's Iris Gardens (
https://www.schreinersgardens.com
). It was such a perfect morning, and so wonderful to be able to explore the gardens with Jane.
15th May 2024
15th May 24
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3185
photos
146
followers
163
following
772% complete
2812
2813
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
16th May 2024 6:49am
Tags
iris
,
back light
