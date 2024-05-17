Previous
Water Bear by joysabin
Water Bear

Projected on the gallery floor for the Glimmer and Glow show at our local Arts Center. These little creatures are so adorable. They official name is: Tardigrades, also called Water Bears or Moss Piglets. I think that they look like tiny Manatees.
