Before the bacon

Made Mushroom Bacon today



Here's the recipe if anyone might be interested

Mushroom Bacon

1 ½ Tablespoons Olive Oil

1 ½ Tablespoons Soy Sauce

1 ½ Tablespoons Agave or Maple Syrup

1 Teaspoon liquid smoke

8 oz cremini or portabella mushrooms – sliced



Mix liquids and pour over mushrooms, bake @375(f) in a parchment paper lined baking pan for 18-25 minutes. The mushrooms should have reduced in size by about 1/3. Can be stored in refrigerator about a week (unless munched sooner)