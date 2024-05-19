Sign up
Previous
Photo 2821
Cheadle Marsh Trail
Explored a different trail at Findly Wildlife Refuge.
19th May 2024
19th May 24
2
1
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
19th May 2024 8:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
pond
,
hiking
,
cheadle marsh
Diana
A wonderful capture and moody scene. I love the way you framed that lovely island and its reflections.
May 20th, 2024
JackieR
Wonderful light and I do love a portrait landscape
May 20th, 2024
