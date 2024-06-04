Previous
Shadows talking to relfections by joysabin
Shadows talking to relfections

The observation deck of the De Young Museum in San Francisco.
4th June 2024

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Diana ace
Wonderful capture with so much to see, lovely shadows, reflections, contrasts and repetitions.
June 7th, 2024  
