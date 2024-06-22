Previous
Buttery soft by joysabin
Photo 2855

Buttery soft

I pulled out my lensbaby spark lens. This lens is really for my old E-mount A6000 but it sorta works on my Sony A mount camera.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Diane ace
Love it!
June 25th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
It’s rather romantic.
June 25th, 2024  
