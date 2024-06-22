Sign up
Photo 2855
Buttery soft
I pulled out my lensbaby spark lens. This lens is really for my old E-mount A6000 but it sorta works on my Sony A mount camera.
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
2
2
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Tags
macro
,
rose
,
lensbaby spark
Diane
ace
Love it!
June 25th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
It's rather romantic.
June 25th, 2024
