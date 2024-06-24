Previous
Peaceful start to the week by joysabin
Photo 2857

Peaceful start to the week

Over the years I've driven by this lake Waverly Lake -( https://www.outdoorproject.com/united-states/oregon/waverly-lake-loop ) so many times and finally made the effort to stop and explore. The algae is a bit thick but still rather pretty.
24th June 2024

Diane ace
Pretty lake and nicely framed by the trees.
June 25th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
It’s a beautiful spot. I like the natural framing.
June 25th, 2024  
