Previous
Photo 2860
Looking down
Pulled out my 170mm wide angle Moment lens for my phone and had a little bit of fun
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
2
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3226
photos
144
followers
161
following
783% complete
View this month »
2853
2854
2855
2856
2857
2858
2859
2860
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
25th June 2024 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
wide angle
,
gerbera daisy
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
June 27th, 2024
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
June 27th, 2024
