Photo 2869
Golden in the heat
Heat index - UGLY! Today we are forecast to reach 104 ( 40C). Up early to give my plants and flowers a good long drink.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
6
3
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
macro
,
rose
Beverley
ace
an instant Wow! Wonderfull photo…
Super hot, need to hydrate and be slow…
July 6th, 2024
Wendy
ace
I hear you. it was 108 on the porch yesterday. The squash blooms were crying dry tears. Fav.
July 6th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
@photohoot
I can almost see those blooms wilt, hope you get some relief.
July 6th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
@beverley365
Thank you so very kindly. I am planning on just 365-ing today.
July 6th, 2024
Junko Y
ace
Love the light and the composition!
July 6th, 2024
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Lovely
July 6th, 2024
