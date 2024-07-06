Previous
Golden in the heat by joysabin
Golden in the heat

Heat index - UGLY! Today we are forecast to reach 104 ( 40C). Up early to give my plants and flowers a good long drink.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
@joysabin
Beverley ace
an instant Wow! Wonderfull photo…
Super hot, need to hydrate and be slow…
July 6th, 2024  
Wendy ace
I hear you. it was 108 on the porch yesterday. The squash blooms were crying dry tears. Fav.
July 6th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
@photohoot I can almost see those blooms wilt, hope you get some relief.
July 6th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
@beverley365 Thank you so very kindly. I am planning on just 365-ing today.
July 6th, 2024  
Junko Y ace
Love the light and the composition!
July 6th, 2024  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Lovely
July 6th, 2024  
