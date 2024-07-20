Sign up
Photo 2883
Waiting Patiently
While exploring the old pilings from the lumber mill in Coos Bay I spotted this little one. It is a seagull chick. It's parent was near by and keeping a good watch over him/her. Not a great shot by any measure but I didn't want to get any closer.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
0
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3255
photos
144
followers
162
following
2882
2883
2884
2885
2886
2887
2888
2889
Views
4
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
20th July 2024 9:16am
seagull chick
