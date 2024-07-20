Previous
Next
Waiting Patiently by joysabin
Photo 2883

Waiting Patiently

While exploring the old pilings from the lumber mill in Coos Bay I spotted this little one. It is a seagull chick. It's parent was near by and keeping a good watch over him/her. Not a great shot by any measure but I didn't want to get any closer.
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
791% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise