Findly a la Holga by joysabin
Photo 2892

Findly a la Holga

Explored Finley National Wildlife Refuge with my Holga lens.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
792% complete

Mags ace
Beautiful capture and nice tones.
July 30th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
I’ve no idea what a Holga lens is, but I really like this!
July 30th, 2024  
