Photo 2894
Exhausted cuteness
Each Wednesday afternoon there are kittens or other small residents from our local humane shelter that share a portion of the thrift store where I volunteer. This week, we had a group of 4 adorable kittens.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
kittens
