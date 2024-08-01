Previous
Looking up from the trail by joysabin
Photo 2895

Looking up from the trail

In the hopes to escape the high temperatures of town, we hiked on a couple of trails at Mary's Peak ( https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/siuslaw/recreation/recarea/?recid=42311 ). It definitely worked, it was in the mid 80's rather than high 90's down in the valley.
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
793% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 2nd, 2024  
JackieR ace
What a fabulous view
August 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise