Previous
Photo 2896
Art with a story
I was asked to help document a new art installation at the local art center - One of exhibiting artists, Coco Ma, had a piece which depicted her piano lessons as a child. Here is a link to her website (
https://www.cocomastudio.com/installations
)
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
2
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3262
photos
143
followers
160
following
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
2894
2895
2896
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Tags
fingers
,
piano
,
depth of field
Jane Pittenger
ace
Eerie
August 3rd, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
@jgpittenger
I totally agree, her work is different.
August 3rd, 2024
