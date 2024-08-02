Previous
Art with a story by joysabin
I was asked to help document a new art installation at the local art center - One of exhibiting artists, Coco Ma, had a piece which depicted her piano lessons as a child. Here is a link to her website ( https://www.cocomastudio.com/installations )

2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Walks @ 7

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Jane Pittenger ace
Eerie
August 3rd, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
@jgpittenger I totally agree, her work is different.
August 3rd, 2024  
