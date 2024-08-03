Previous
Sunday Twisted by joysabin
Sunday Twisted

I am testing a (new to me) iPad and noticed this photo booth feature. I am learning the ins and outs of iOS too. So far so good
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Mags ace
LOL! A gnarly selfie!
August 4th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
LOL. I remember the fun of photo booths!
August 4th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Are you sure you got that right? I hope you enjoy your new ipad. You could tag with abstractaug2024
August 4th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
LOL--awesome!
August 5th, 2024  
