Photo 2897
Sunday Twisted
I am testing a (new to me) iPad and noticed this photo booth feature. I am learning the ins and outs of iOS too. So far so good
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3263
photos
142
followers
159
following
793% complete
Mags
ace
LOL! A gnarly selfie!
August 4th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
LOL. I remember the fun of photo booths!
August 4th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Are you sure you got that right? I hope you enjoy your new ipad. You could tag with abstractaug2024
August 4th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
LOL--awesome!
August 5th, 2024
