Cardoon by joysabin
Photo 2901

Cardoon

While collection figs in a friends garden yesterday, I noticed this beauty. It is soft-ball size and lovely. It is also called a artichoke thistle. ( https://www.smithsonianmag.com/arts-culture/what-heck-do-i-do-cardoon-180950301/ )
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Mags ace
WOW!
August 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
Wow it looks fabulous fav.
August 8th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Amazing plant
August 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 8th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Wow, it is reminiscent of an artichoke, but prettier.
August 9th, 2024  
