Photo 2901
Cardoon
While collection figs in a friends garden yesterday, I noticed this beauty. It is soft-ball size and lovely. It is also called a artichoke thistle. (
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/arts-culture/what-heck-do-i-do-cardoon-180950301/
)
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
5
3
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3268
photos
142
followers
159
following
795% complete
View this month »
2895
2896
2897
2898
2899
2900
2901
2902
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
artichoke
,
cardoon
Mags
ace
WOW!
August 8th, 2024
Babs
ace
Wow it looks fabulous fav.
August 8th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Amazing plant
August 8th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 8th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Wow, it is reminiscent of an artichoke, but prettier.
August 9th, 2024
