Photo 2913
Blue Sturgeon Moon
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
low key
,
blue moon
,
sturgeon moon
Beverley
ace
This is a pretty stunning photo… love the golden hues and reflections… awesome
August 21st, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Nice! Thanks to 365 I'm learned about all these names for full moons, that I'd never known about before.
August 21st, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's lovely.
August 21st, 2024
365 Project
