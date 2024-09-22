Previous
Etsooi'd Spirit by joysabin
Etsooi'd Spirit

Fell into the etsooi rabbit hole
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Very cool. Love it.
September 23rd, 2024  
Reminds me of Atticus Punt, the greatest detective in the world. =) After watching Magpie Murders and now watching Moonflower Murders, I have this detective on the brain. =)
September 23rd, 2024  
Somehow, the effect seems to me to be very Parisien
September 23rd, 2024  
