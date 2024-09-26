Previous
Next
8 qts by joysabin
Photo 2951

8 qts

Our apples are plentiful this year so I 'put up' 8 quarts of apples which will be enjoyed through the year.
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
809% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
I love the colours.
October 2nd, 2024  
Babs ace
Nice editing.
October 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise