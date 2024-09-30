Previous
Next
Just waiting by joysabin
Photo 2955

Just waiting

I seen this piano at various locations downtown. Glad to see that it can be used.
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
809% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Piano to go…LOL
October 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise