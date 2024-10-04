Previous
Dew drops by joysabin
Photo 2959

Dew drops

More dew but I used my on camera flash then the pinhole filter or setting in silver fx
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Photo Details

Diana ace
It looks wonderful, I love the tones and sparkles.
October 6th, 2024  
