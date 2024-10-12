Previous
The beginning by joysabin
Photo 2967

The beginning

A last minute idea, to visit "Circles in the Sand" ( https://www.sandypathbandon.com/post/labyrinths-by-the-sea-circles-in-the-sand-comes-to-florence ).

This was such a fun way to get my steps in for the day. The weather was absolutely perfect. The work that was put in to create this was truly amazing. I hope to go again next year.
joysabin

