The interaction by joysabin
The interaction

People walking "circles in the sand", ( https://www.sandypathbandon.com/post/labyrinths-by-the-sea-circles-in-the-sand-comes-to-florence ). I too, took off my shoes and walked the walk. It was an amazing piece of interactive art.
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
