They've arrived by joysabin
Photo 2986

They've arrived

My little tribute to Orsen Wells ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMusUYQXUxY )

Happy Halloween to all!
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Mags ace
LOL! Very clever and well done!
November 1st, 2024  
Babs ace
Well done.
November 1st, 2024  
