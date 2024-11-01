Sign up
Photo 2987
ICM no 1
I am going explore ICM this month. This is taken with the slow-shutter speed app on my iPhone. I think that it was a 1 second exposure while I moved the phone(camera) from left to right
1st November 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Tags
icm
slow shutter speed app
