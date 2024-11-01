Previous
ICM no 1 by joysabin
Photo 2987

ICM no 1

I am going explore ICM this month. This is taken with the slow-shutter speed app on my iPhone. I think that it was a 1 second exposure while I moved the phone(camera) from left to right
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

