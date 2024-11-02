Sign up
Previous
Photo 2988
ICM no 2
There was all sorts of people on campus today. This group was carrying political signs and walking towards the Memorial Union for a rally.
Taken with 'reetake' app on my phone
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
2988
Diana
ace
Such an amazing capture and scene, wonderful colours and interesting blurry people.
November 3rd, 2024
