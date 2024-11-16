Previous
I'm Old by joysabin
I'm Old

Saw this old Corona manual typewriter at a bookstore in Portland last week. Seemed to fit how I feel this Monday well, Old and all fussed up.
Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Diana ace
such a fabulous close up and wonderful rusty details.
November 19th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
@ludwigsdiana I wish I still had a manual typewriter, gives a real sense of accomplishment when writing a letter.
November 19th, 2024  
Christina ace
I am pleased that I don't have one of these - I can't type a letter without making mistakes!
November 19th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
Love this! fav
November 19th, 2024  
