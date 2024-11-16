Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3002
I'm Old
Saw this old Corona manual typewriter at a bookstore in Portland last week. Seemed to fit how I feel this Monday well, Old and all fussed up.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
4
3
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3370
photos
141
followers
155
following
2997
2998
2999
3000
3001
3002
3003
3004
Tags
typewriter
Diana
ace
such a fabulous close up and wonderful rusty details.
November 19th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I wish I still had a manual typewriter, gives a real sense of accomplishment when writing a letter.
November 19th, 2024
Christina
ace
I am pleased that I don't have one of these - I can't type a letter without making mistakes!
November 19th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
Love this! fav
November 19th, 2024
