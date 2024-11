Strobe and laser play

Some local photographers and I got together and some fun playing and learning about how to use strobe lights with flash sync and also using a laser light (a cat toy) to do some light painting during a long exposure. If you look close, you will notice that our model moved from side to side during the exposure. Since we were using a strobe, the left side is sharper than the right. It was interesting to learn more about the use of strobes and how they freeze action.