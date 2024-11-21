Sign up
Previous
Photo 3007
Evening Inversion
Saw some low fog on my way into town, didn't have time to stop. Driving back home, I noticed that the inversion was stronger. What a gift!
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
2
3
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3000
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX600 HS
Taken
21st November 2024 5:34am
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
fog
,
twilight
,
inversion
amyK
Great fog scene and love the hint of pink in the clouds
November 22nd, 2024
Corinne C
Absolutely beautiful!
November 22nd, 2024
