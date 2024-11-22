Previous
Stuck by joysabin
Photo 3008

Stuck

I am convinced that leaves have a sense of humor. This little Red Maple leaf became stuck to my backdoor so of course it needed to be memorialized.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
824% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wow a spectacular pic. It seems to float in the rain!
November 22nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
So gorgeous
November 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Elegant capture!
November 22nd, 2024  
Wylie ace
Lovely
November 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact