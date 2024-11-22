Sign up
Previous
Photo 3008
Stuck
I am convinced that leaves have a sense of humor. This little Red Maple leaf became stuck to my backdoor so of course it needed to be memorialized.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
4
2
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3374
photos
141
followers
155
following
824% complete
View this month »
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
3008
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
22nd November 2024 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
rain
Corinne C
ace
Wow a spectacular pic. It seems to float in the rain!
November 22nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
So gorgeous
November 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Elegant capture!
November 22nd, 2024
Wylie
ace
Lovely
November 22nd, 2024
