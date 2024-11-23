Previous
Swirl by joysabin
Swirl

I found the little blue vase at a Thrift. Lucky to find Calla Lilies with swirl too.
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

@joysabin
@joysabin
Diana ace
Lovely capture, I love the colour of the lilies.
November 25th, 2024  
